BNP lacks political courtesy: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP spread hatred against the government even on the day of holy Eid-ul-Azha as the party is devoid of political courtesy and manners.

“BNP feels increasingly jealous as the people live happily. Under the courageous leadership of time-tested leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s people stay well,” he told a press conference at his official residence here.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that the people are in troubles due to indifference and incompetence of the government, Quader said actually BNP is shifting the labiality to people with a view to hiding its failed politics.

BNP leaders, who have repeatedly failed in both movement and elections, now keeps its politics limited to only making comments and issuing statements in media, he said.

The people have no trust in BNP and the party is now out to make various comments to charm up its workers, he added.

About Mirza Fakhrul’s comment that there is no democracy in country, the minister said such allegation is baseless and it is nothing but an absurd comment.

Mentioning that democracy is a gradual process and it is not established in a single day, he said BNP itself is making hindrance to every step for establishing democracy.

Even after that, democracy is marching forward overcoming different odds and hurdles, he said.

Quader said the nation achieved victory in the 1971 Liberation War under the leadership of Awami League and Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign state.

Awami League, Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina are connected with every achievement of the nation and the people’s weal and woe, he said.

He said AL doesn’t believe in political vengeance rather BNP itself is the mastermind of initiating politics of vengeance in the country.