BNP lags behind in politics of votes for weak leadership: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is gradually lagging behind in politics of votes due to its weak leadership and ill political practice.

“BNP is always making blind criticism and spreading falsehood against the government without seeking votes to people. Such political culture of BNP is weakening the party’s existence gradually,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader said the AL leaders who contested in the municipality polls against the party nominated candidates will not get nomination or important post in the party in the coming days.

Organizational steps will be taken against those who will not abide by the party decisions or violet the party discipline in the next phase municipality polls, he warned.

“Whether they win or lose in the polls, they will not get nomination in future. This is the decision of Awami League and Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

AL candidates attained landslide victory in the unofficial results of the second phase municipality polls held on Saturday.

The AL general secretary congratulated all the winners, saying this victory is the victory of the country’s development and progress under the bold and humanitarian leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This victory is also the victory of taking ahead the journey of democracy one step ahead, he said.