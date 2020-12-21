BNP maintains secret ties with anti-liberation forces: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is gradually becoming isolated from people for keeping secret ties with anti-liberation forces.

“BNP has been turned into the spokesperson of anti-liberation forces,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his secretariat office here.

About the serving of show cause notice on BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (Retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed by the party, Quader said serving show cause notice on a gallantry-award-recipient freedom fighter for telling the truth is an insult to the Liberation War and freedom fighters.

The AL general secretary said though BNP always talks about democracy, the party is completely an undemocratic one.

The people do not believe that the party which doesn’t practice democracy inside it could be able to keep democratic values in running the state.

Because of the negative politics, the party doesn’t get any public support while their leadership has multiple divisions in opinions, he added.

Quader said the quarter inside BNP which targeted Major (Retd) Hafiz is making their efforts to implement the agenda of anti-liberation forces.

It proved that BNP as a party is the patron of sculpture defamation and they are trying to create unrests in the country by carrying out such evil acts, he added.

He said when a BNP vice-chairman raised allegations of money-making in giving nominations and forming committees of different organizational units, the party leadership lost its acceptance to party workers and the people.

The AL general secretary said a quarter inside BNP remains active to suppress the freedom fighters in the party.

Now BNP cannot be able to hide their evil politics any more, he added.