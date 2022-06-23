BNP makes absurd comments on Zia’s body issue: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said not the government, BNP itself is making absurd comments against the absolute truth of the history on the issue of Ziaur Rahman’s body.

He said this at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that the government is making ridiculous comments centering Zia’s body after being bankrupt, Quader said now BNP is suffering from deep frustration after being boycotted by the people in polls and movement.

Terming BNP as power-reliant political party, he said as BNP didn’t stay in power for long, they have become so much frustrated that now they cannot perform usual politics.

Now BNP has no political strategy, so they are making absurd comments while spreading hatred against the government, he said.

The minister said he didn’t get any answer from BNP secretary general about his specific questions on Zia’s body.

Pointing to Mirza Fakhrul, Quader said the BNP secretary general repeatedly avoids the topic and gives inconsistent replies and makes his usual absurd comments.

About BNP secretary general’s allegation that the government has failed to vaccinate a large number of people due to its corruption, the AL general secretary termed the allegation as BNP’s traditional imaginary one.

He urged Mirza Fakhrul not to make indiscriminate allegations but to give specific information and evidence on where corruption is taking place.

BNP is making evil attempts by making different comments at different times about vaccination to confuse the people, he said, adding that many of the BNP leaders have even received the second dose vaccine after the first dose.

The minister said BNP is suffering from jealousy as the people have now started receiving vaccines and in phases, all will get the jabs.

Actually, BNP couldn’t witness any positive thing because of their negative politics, he said.