BNP may be involved in city fire incidents: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP may be involved in the recent fire incidents broke out in different city markets.

“Setting fire and carrying out arson attacks is the old habit of them (BNP). BNP may take ill tactics of setting fire aiming to mobilise its movement,” he said.

“It is a big question now whether the BNP has chosen the tactic of setting fire to mobalise its movement. This mystery must be revealed,” Quader told an Eid gift distribution ceremony here.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Eid gifts were distributed among poor people in Mirpur’s Kafrul area this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges, asked AL leaders and workers to remain alert against arson terrorism across the country.

“If anyone plays with fire, he or she will be given a befitting reply. So remain prepared,” he said.

Terming BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir a pathological liar, the AL general secretary said how Fakhrul tells lies before taking iftar.

BNP has started holding meeting with foreigners and it claimed that the United States (US) expressed concern over the next parliament elections of Bangladesh, he said.

Quader said the US also invited the ruling AL and “We accepted the invitation of US Ambassador (in Dhaka) Peter Haas. During the meeting (with the US envoy), Peter Haas did not raise any concern. They don’t have any concern over the caretaker government but the BNP and its like-minded parties have headache to this end”.

The Awami League distributes iftar items among the commoners while BNP leaders hold iftar parties with capable people and this is the difference between the BNP and the ruling AL, he said.

He said Fakhrul talks against Bakshal every day but BNP founder Ziaur Rahman joined Bakshal. “You should answer why Zia joined Bakshal?” he questioned.

Quader said BNP leaders have realised that bad days are coming for them as they know that BNP will be defeated once the election is held.

“People love Prime minister Sheikh Hasina. People think that Sheikh Hasina is an honest and hardworking person. BNP wanted to make Bangladesh a failed state. Today, Sheikh Hasina has made Bangladesh a successful country,” he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP does not love the country’s people but it wants power.

“Sheikh Hasina wants to change the people’s fortunes. On contrast, BNP leaders want their personal gains. They want to earn money through corruption and launder the money abroad,” he said.

Chaired by Awami Swechasebak League acting president Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, Dhaka North City AL general secretary SM Mannan Kochi and Swechasebak League general secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman.