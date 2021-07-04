BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 epidemic: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP and NGO personalities who are always busy criticizing the government cannot be found beside the countrymen during the COVID19 pandemic. “BNP did photo sessions instead of standing beside the common people in the beginning of the epidemic. And presently during the second wave, they (BNP) cannot be found even with binoculars,” he said, addressing a function at Awami League president’s political office in city’s Dhanmondi.

AL Relief and Social Welfare sub-committee organised the function to distribute health protection equipment including high flow cannula among different hospitals in Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban, Nilphamari and Bogura.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and Organising Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, among others, addressed the function. Hasan said some NGO’s (non government organizations) which did photo sessions by giving something to few people and sent those pictures to different funders also cannot be found during the COVID-19 situation. Of them, some are busy in criticizing the government, he added.

Terming the politics as vow, the minister said five central leaders of Awami League died due to Coronavirus. They all stood beside the common people, he added. Besides, he said, many leaders and activists of the party (AL) died due to the virus while hundreds of leaders have been infected.

He said about two crore families received food assistance from the party (AL) while thousands of people received health protection materials. But no other political parties stood beside the countrymen, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said the BNP leaders are now busy over the health issue of Begum Khaleda Zia. “They are only telling to send BNP chief Begum Khaleda Zia abroad. It seems that they have no concerns for the health of common people,” he added.

Nasim, in his speech, urged all to remain alert against all ill efforts including BNP who try to take political benefit through using COVID=19 situation.

Later, Hasan joined the inaugural function of a digital market of sacrificial animals organised by Dhaka North City Corporation through online.