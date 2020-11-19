BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has been practicing anarchy and the politics of killing and terrorism since its inception.

“The BNP has been importing and practicing anarchy, killing and terrorism in the country’s politics since its birth,” he told a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence here.

Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said: “What does he (Fakhrul) mean by aggressive force? Due to their frustration and failure in politics, now they can no longer say anything normal except lies.”

He said when BNP was in power, it did not maintain good relations with the neighbouring countries, including India. “BNP had created divides and the walls of mistrust with the neighbours,” he added.

The AL general secretary said: “Independence and sovereignty are safe in the hands of the party under whose leadership the country’s independence was achieved. Not in the hands of any other party.”

Replying to Fakhrul’s statement that the country’s independence is now in peril, he said not the country’s independence, the political future of the BNP is in danger due to its ill-politics.

Quader said the BNP is tarnishing the country’s image in the name of opposing the government, and trying to create instability in the country and destabilise the employment of millions of expatriate workers abroad.

“How will those, who do politics with communal and anti-liberation forces, protect the independence?” he questioned.

Since its inception, the AL general secretary said, the BNP has been pursuing the politics of depriving the people of their rights and that is why the people do not believe in their words of protecting the independence and sovereignty.

He warned that the people involved in arson attacks and anarchy would not be spared.

Many of those, who went to the spot and set busses on fire, were arrested and those who were not in the scene have already been brought to justice based on the information the arrestees provided, Quader added.

About the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he urged all to wear masks to protect themselves from the possible second wave of the invisible virus.

Quader called upon the social, political, cultural and voluntary organisations to carry out campaigns to make the people aware of the consequences of COVID-19.