BNP resorts to arson attacks to avenge polls defeat: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is again out to launch arson attacks to kill people to take revenge of its defeat in the polls as the people boycotted them both in movement and election.

“BNP’s political culture is of killings and terrorism. BNP’s history is of hatching conspiracy. Several years ago they killed innocent people hurling petrol bombs,” he said while addressing the council of Bagmara Upazila, Rajshahi unit of AL.

He joined the function through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises here.

Quader said in 2013, BNP activists, in guise of passengers, set fire to buses using gun powder and in the same way they are now torching buses.

The minister said the law enforcement agencies got the video-footage of setting fire to buses and the culprits are the same and old faces.

Police is working to unearth the mystery of a phone conversation over the incident, he added.

About forming committees of AL, Quader urged the party men to keep dedicated and tested workers in the committees to make the organization stronger.

Awami League Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton, Rajshahi district unit of AL President Meraj Uddin Molla and General Secretary Golam Sarwar Abul were present, among others.

Bagmara Upazila AL President Engineer Enamul Haque chaired the function.