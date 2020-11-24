BNP resorts to arson terrorism to avenge polls defeat: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP again resorted to arson terrorism to take revenge of its defeat in the polls as the people boycotted them both in polls and movement.

“BNP leaders are shamelessly saying that they do not believe in arson terrorism. But, killing people in arson attacks using gunpowder is the continuation of BNP’s evil politics,” he told a memorial meeting on late leaders of the party at Companiganj upazila in Noakhali district.

He joined the meeting through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka.

The minister said BNP talks about democracy but the party is hatching conspiracy to grasp the state power through secret alleyways in an undemocratic way.

“BNP is doing everything to destroy the country’s peace and stability.

There will be no benefit in doing undemocratic acts,” he said adding that there is no alternative way to go to state power without polls.

Quader urged BNP to refrain from the evil politics of carrying out arson attacks; otherwise their politics will be ruined.

On the occasion, financial aids were distributed among insolvent and dedicated leaders and workers and family members of late leaders-workers of the party in the upazila.

Quader urged the party leaders and workers to stand by insolvent and ill persons irrespective of party affiliation.

“Power is not permanent. So, don’t misuse power,” he said.

The minister said almost all the electoral pledges have already been fulfilled in his constituency of Noakhali-5 (Companiganj and Kabirhat). Electricity has been reached to every door and gas supply will be given soon, he added.

Mentioning that different projects of roads infrastructural development have been taken in Noakhali, he said the construction works of Feni-Chowmuhoni-Sonapur four-lane highway project is going on while plans are being taken to further develop the railway connectivity.

Width of Daganbhuiyan-Basurhat-Kabirhat-Sonapur road has been extended while risky curves on Kabirhat-Sonapur road have been removed, he added.

Pointing to party leaders and workers, he said the doors of Awami League will be shut down forever for those who will be found involved with land grabbing, terrorism, extortion and other wrongdoings.

Companiganj Upazila AL President Khijir Hayat Khan, General Secretary Nur Nabi Chwdhury, Upazila Chairman Md Shahabuddin and Basurhat municipality mayor Abdul Kader Mirza addressed the function from Companiganj.