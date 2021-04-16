BNP spreads propaganda over lockdown: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is now out to spread propaganda centering lockdown after failing in their evil politics over vaccine.

“Doesn’t BNP actually want that the coronavirus situation comes under control? BNP’s double standard remarks could discourage the people in staying home,” he told a coronavirus protective equipment distribution ceremony at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

From his official residence, Quader virtually joined the function arranged by AL sub-committee on relief and social welfare. Covid-19 protective equipments were handed over to representatives of several journalists’ organizations and religious institutions.

About BNP leaders’ allegation that there is no democracy in country, Quader questioned what BNP has done to strengthen democracy.

BNP has now turned out to be ‘peddler’ of democracy after doing undemocratic practices and creating obstacles in every step of taking ahead the democracy, he said.

The minister said BNP had ruined the country’s democracy and given an institutional shape to corruption. BNP will not be successful in their evil acts to thwart the country’s march forward, as the people want development and progress, he said.

He hoped that the ongoing struggle under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to guide the country towards development, progress and stronger democracy will be successful with the cooperation of people of all strata.

Quader said the people have taken stance in favour of Sheikh Hasina’s politics of building advanced and prosperous future boycotting BNP’s politics of taking the country backward.

The minister said the government has already started providing necessary aid to distressed people in view of the coronavirus crisis as Sheikh Hasina does politics for the betterment of the people.

Bangabandhu’s daughter knows it very well what to do in the interest of the people in which situation and that is why today she is the resort of trust and lighthouse of reliance to people.

On the other hand, BNP is making political comments centering the distress of the people without standing beside them in their crisis, he mentioned. Quader said BNP fears the people and the party has lost its courage to stand by people.

About BNP leaders’ remarks that the government’s target is to make the country BNP-less, he said actually the government does not want to do that rather it wants BNP to play the role of a responsible political party in the true sense.

“We want BNP will return to positive trend of politics for the welfare of people shunning the path of violence, conspiracy and evil politics,” he said.

BNP’s politics is now as like as rudderless ship in deep sea because of the party’s reckless and anti-people programmes.

AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Education and Human Resource Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) acting secretary general Abdul Majid were present on the occasion at Dhanmondi office.