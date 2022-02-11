BNP turns into ‘propagandist party’: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said when completely corrupted political party BNP talks about corruption, it makes people laugh. “BNP has turned into a propagandist party. They took spreading incessant hatred and propaganda against the government as their weapon to hide their inability to stand beside distressed people during the crisis,” he said.

Quader was addressing a Covid-19 protective equipment distribution and ambulance handing over ceremony arranged by AL relief and social welfare sub-committee at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office joining it virtually.

On the occasion, ambulance was handed over to ‘Gausia Committee’ of Chattogram for carrying Covid-19 patients and bodies in Chattogram.

He said people now laugh at the ridiculous talks of the self-confessed corrupt party BNP.

“Could you show your bravery to take any actions against any of identified corrupt leader, MP or minister during your (BNP’s) government’s tenure?” he questioned to BNP leaders.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has the honest courage to take actions against corrupt persons whoever they are and it has proved that, he said.

Noting that the government has very tough stance against corruption and irregularities, the minister said Sheikh Hasina’s government didn’t show any mercy to anyone who has been found involved with irregularities and wrongdoings.

But during the BNP tenure, corruption and wrongdoings of the then government had spread at the international arena crossing the boundary of the country, he said.

He said BNP had the policy to patronize corruption as during that period corruption was patronized organizationally. Corruption and BNP’s tenure had become synonymous, he added.

He said it is natural that those who didn’t have courage and capability to implement mega projects would feel increasingly jealous witnessing the implementation of mega projects.

“To undertake mega projects, a government should have courage, competence as well as dreams and visions,” he said.

Appreciating the initiative of the AL sub-committee, Quader urged all irrespective of party affiliations and opinions to make united efforts to protect the people from the grasp of the pandemic under the leadership of humanitarian and far-sighted leader Sheikh Hasina.

The AL general secretary called upon his party leaders and workers to stand by the distressed and working class people during the mourning month of August, saying “If we stand by the distressed and vulnerable people during this crisis period, Bangabandhu’s soul will get peace.”

Noting that dengue outbreak side by side Covid-19 has become a problem now, he urged all concerned to take up necessary measures to this end.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak chaired the programme while AL Organizing Secretary Advocate Afjal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Central Working Committee Members Advocate ABM Riazul Kabir Kawsar and Syed Abdu Awal Shamim were present, among others.

Chattogram South District AL General Secretary Mafizur Rahman and Gausia Committee leaders joined it virtually.

Later, Covid-19 protective equipment and awareness-raising leaflets were distributed among people.