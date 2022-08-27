BNP wants to grab power to bring Hawa Bhaban back: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that the main goal of BNP is to bring down the government so that it (BNP) can bring back ‘Hawa Bhaban’ in the country through militancy.

“The fall of the government means power. Take back Bangladesh means Hawa Bhaban, destruction, militancy and sectarianism again in the country. The main aim of BNP is to oust the government. The collapse of government is nothing but a daydream of BNP,” he said.

The minister was talking to journalists after paying tributes to the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths at his grave here on the occasion of Nazrul’s 46th death anniversary.

“We think they don’t think about the people of the country. Their only goal is to grasp power,” he reiterated.

Central leaders of Awami League were present on the occasion.