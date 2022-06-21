BNP will be dazed once mega projects are opened: Quader
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
today said BNP will be dazed after the inauguration of some mega projects in
2022.
“Some mega projects will be inaugurated next year and then the BNP will be
dazed. The politics of voting is very complex in Bangladesh. The country’s
people want development now,” he told a discussion.
The AL agriculture and cooperatives affairs sub-committee arranged the
meeting at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office, marking the 75th
birthday of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the people want
to see a person with good characteristic in power and she is the Prime
Minister and Bangabandhu’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina.
There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina in the country’s politics, he
said, adding that if the BNP selects a convicted fugitive staying on the bank
of Thames River in London as its leader, the country’s people will not accept
him.
Calling upon the AL leaders and workers to take lessons from the life of
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the AL general
secretary said many AL men alleged that they get nothing from the party.
“Look at the family of Bangabandhu. When Bangabandhu was in jail, how his
family was run and how Begum Mujib took care of a family. Read this history.
Take lessons from the history. Bangabandhu’s family is a unique example of
the honest politics. We have to take lessons from it,” he said.
Mentioning that the BNP is seeing day dream that the government will be
ousted through a movement, Quader said if the BNP repeats the episodes of its
arson terrorism, the party will further lag behind.
He said after 1975, Sheikh Hasina joined politics putting her life at risk
and conspiracy is still being hatched against her. “But, Bangabandhu’s
daughter Sheikh Hasina is moving forward fearlessly to build Sonar Bangla
dreamt by her father,” he added.
The AL general secretary said Sheikh Hasina did not build any alternative
powerhouse involving her children and that is why all should take lessons
from the Bangabandhu’s family.
Chaired by AL subcommittee chairman Dr Mirza Abdul Jalil, the meeting was
addressed, among others, by AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury and
joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim.
Member secretary of the AL agriculture and cooperatives affairs sub-
committee Faridun Nahar Laili moderated the function.
