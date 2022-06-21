BNP will be dazed once mega projects are opened: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

today said BNP will be dazed after the inauguration of some mega projects in

2022.

“Some mega projects will be inaugurated next year and then the BNP will be

dazed. The politics of voting is very complex in Bangladesh. The country’s

people want development now,” he told a discussion.

The AL agriculture and cooperatives affairs sub-committee arranged the

meeting at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office, marking the 75th

birthday of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the people want

to see a person with good characteristic in power and she is the Prime

Minister and Bangabandhu’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina.

There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina in the country’s politics, he

said, adding that if the BNP selects a convicted fugitive staying on the bank

of Thames River in London as its leader, the country’s people will not accept

him.

Calling upon the AL leaders and workers to take lessons from the life of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the AL general

secretary said many AL men alleged that they get nothing from the party.

“Look at the family of Bangabandhu. When Bangabandhu was in jail, how his

family was run and how Begum Mujib took care of a family. Read this history.

Take lessons from the history. Bangabandhu’s family is a unique example of

the honest politics. We have to take lessons from it,” he said.

Mentioning that the BNP is seeing day dream that the government will be

ousted through a movement, Quader said if the BNP repeats the episodes of its

arson terrorism, the party will further lag behind.

He said after 1975, Sheikh Hasina joined politics putting her life at risk

and conspiracy is still being hatched against her. “But, Bangabandhu’s

daughter Sheikh Hasina is moving forward fearlessly to build Sonar Bangla

dreamt by her father,” he added.

The AL general secretary said Sheikh Hasina did not build any alternative

powerhouse involving her children and that is why all should take lessons

from the Bangabandhu’s family.

Chaired by AL subcommittee chairman Dr Mirza Abdul Jalil, the meeting was

addressed, among others, by AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury and

joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

Member secretary of the AL agriculture and cooperatives affairs sub-

committee Faridun Nahar Laili moderated the function.