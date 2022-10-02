BNP would face fiery resistance if it creates chaos centering polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP will have to face fiery resistance of the commoners if the party creates chaos in the country in the name of resisting election.

“The next election will be held as per the constitution, not the BNP’s wish,” he said while addressing a rally protesting against the BNP-Jamaat’s fire terrorism and anarchy being carried out across the country.

Hajaribagh Thana unit of Dhaka City South Awami League organized the rally with its former acting President Hazi Mohammad Selim in the chair.

Refering to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks that ‘AL would not get even 30 seats in the next polls’, Quader questioned whether the BNP secretary general becomes an astrologist.

Noting that BNP chairperson (Khaleda Zia) made a comment in 2008 that AL would not get 30 seats in the national election that year, he said but the countrymen witnessed the opposite picture in the polls where BNP itself failed to bag 30 seats.

None but Almighty Allah and the country’s people only know the results of the next election, the AL general secretary said, adding that the result will be not as per the BNP secretary general’s comments.

BNP is opposing the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) as they know that their fate would be fade if the polls are held using the EVM, Quader said, adding, “BNP is the leader of vote rigging. Therefore, BNP is opposing EVM to clear the way of vote forgery in the polls.”

It is BNP’s internal issue whether the party would participate in the polls, he said, adding that AL wants BNP should take part in the elections, but it’s unnecessary to bring anyone in polls forcibly.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Central Working Committee members Anwar Hossain and Sahabuddin Farazi, Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and General Secretary Md Humayun Kabir and lawmakers Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and Nurul Amin Ruhul spoke at the rally, among others.