BNP’s 46th founding anniversary today

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to celebrate its 46th founding anniversary today.

As part of founding anniversary programmes, the party flag will be hoisted at its offices across the country, including the central one in city’s Nayapaltan area today morning.

The party will pay homage to its founder and announcer of the country’s independence Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman at his mausoleum in the capital city at 11am today.

“BNP will observe its founding anniversary programme on a small scale to convey sympathy to the flood-hit people and stand by them,” BNP’s assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu told BSS yesterday evening.

BNP will also hold a Doa mahfil after Asr prayers seeking ease to the plights of the flood affected people in some districts in south and southeastern regions of the country and peace for the departed souls of those killed in the recent student-people movement that ousted the Awami League government, he said.

They will also pray for early recovery of the BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia side by side with seeking quick return of the party’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to the country, he said.

The expenses of the BNP’s founding anniversary programmes have already been donated to the relief fund formed to help the flood affected people.

In this regard, BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We will observe informal programmes marking the founding anniversary of BNP by limiting its six-day schedule to one day, on its founding anniversary on September 1.”