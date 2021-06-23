BNP’s allegation on mega projects a planned ill intent: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said those, who did not show courage and ability to implement a mega project in the country during their regimes are now carrying out mega falsehood about mega projects.

He came up with the remark while speaking at a press conference on contemporary issues at his Secretariat office here.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir raised an imaginary allegation about the ongoing mega projects of the country, which is a planned ill target of BNP.

“It is nothing but vengeance and the jealousy of a failed opposition party. BNP is making falsehood to cover up its failures after witnessing mammoth development activities of the government,” he said.

The main aim of BNP is to smear the country’s image by making ceaseless falsehood, the AL general secretary said, adding that they (BNP leaders) had turned the country into a state of corruption when they were in power. After being jealous to the tempo of development activities of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, they now find the smell of corruption, he said.

He said BNP stigmatized the country by making it the world champions in graft for five times and people did not forget it.

Seeing the mega-projects in the tenure of present government , Quader said, it is very usual to be saddened for those who institutionalized corruption in the country by constructing a building of embezzlement in the name of “Hawa Bhaban”.

Retreating from the stance of the Sheikh Hasina’s government against corruption is very clear and punitive, he said even AL men involved in graft, irregularities and wrong doings are not spared.

On the contrary , he said, BNP did not take any action against the corrupt people and it recognized itself as a party of self-declared corrupt ones by abolishing the clause of disqualification of corrupt persons from its constitution.

Asking BNP general secretary Fakhrul Islam, Quader said: “If you have the courage, restore the anti-corruption clause 7 in your party’s constitution.”

Noting that the development and prosperity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government is taking the country forward in an indomitable pace, he said: “Give us clear evidences without any fictional allegation if there is any corruption either in road infrastructure sector including Padma Bridge, metro rail and tunnel projects.”