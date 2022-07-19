BNP’s dream to oust govt through mass upsurge is unrealistic: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP’s plan to build a mass upsurge to topple the government is not only impossible but totally unrealistic.

“The situation of 1990 and 2021 is not the same . . . so, BNP’s plan to build a mass upsurge aiming to oust the government would turn into a daydream,” he said while addressing a press briefing at his residence here this morning.

Criticizing a remark of BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that ‘the government will be given no more time’, Quader questioned “who is he (Fakrul) to determine time for the government?”.

“Country’s Constitution and the people have fixed the tenure of the government. And the Almighty Allah and the country’s voters have the sole authority to give anyone power,” he said.

Quader said that BNP has made the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) as its political podium. Different social and cultural organizations including the journalists usually organize meeting in the JPC but BNP has now turned the JPC into its political stage, he added. “BNP is organizing political gathering inside the press club which is totally illegal and unaccepted,” said Obaidul Quader.

About the selection of party candidates for the Union Parishad elections, Quader said names are being sent from different districts to the centre for nomination hiding information in some cases.

Investigation is being carried out about those who are involved in such illegal activities and punitive measures would be taken right away if the allegations are found true, he added.

About the issuance of driving licence, the road transport and bridges minister said those who have been suffering immensely for nearly two years for driving licences will get rid of the suffering soon.

“Printing and distribution of nearly 12.50 lakh driving licences have begun from October 10 and printing and distribution of these driving licences would be completed within the next six months,” he said.

To reduce sufferings of the people, Quader gave directives to concerned BRTA officials to work even on weekly holidays to continue printing and distribution of the driving licences.