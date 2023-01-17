BNP’s ‘peaceful’ movement means arson attacks, vandalism: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP in its Chattogram programme revealed that it could not come out from their traditional acts of carrying out arson attacks and anarchy.

“In Dhaka, BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said they want to make peaceful movement. On the contrary, their ‘peaceful’ movement’s evidences are launching attacks on police, vandalism of vehicles and arson attacks,” he said.

Hasan said these while talking to journalists after addressing as the chief guest, the cover unveiling ceremony of a book titled “Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury Smarak Grantho” edited by Monayem Sarkar at Press Information Department (PID) conference room at the Secretariat here.

Bangladesh Foundation for Development Research Director General Monayem Sarkar chaired the programme while Awami League’s UK Unit President and valiant freedom fighter Sultan Sharif, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Md. Shahinoor Miah, Bangla TV Chairman Abdus Samad, Agamee Prakashani owner Osman Gani, assistant editors of the book Dr Dinak Sohani and Apurbo Sharma joined it as special guests.

“We are repeatedly saying that BNP is holding their meetings and rallies to crate unrest in the country. As they are carrying out arson attacks, attacks on police in the name of rally and thus people’s security is getting hampered, we will have to remain more cautious about BNP’s rally in the coming days,” Hasan said.

Noting that BNP’s does not do pro-people politics rather it does foreign-centric politics, the minister said BNP took the policy of rushing to foreigners in night and flattering them.

Such acts didn’t bring any benefit to BNP and they also realized the matter when the US assistant secretary of state during his recent visit to Bangladesh said that qualitative development of activities of Bangladesh security forces happened and US wanted to extend cooperation and impart training to Bangladesh security forces, he said.

Hasan said BNP has become crazy at the remarks of US assistant secretary of state and they started making absurd comments.

Ruling out the allegation of launching repression on BNP, the minister said the government is not carrying out any suppression on BNP and he asked BNP to recall what they did when they were in power.