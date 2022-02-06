BNP’s politics has no reflection of people’s hope, aspirations: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that BNP’s politics has no reflection of people’s hope and aspirations and even it has no positive political programme. “As one of the opposition political parties, BNP’s politics has no reflection of people’s expectations and also it has no positive political programme,” he said.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, made this comment while addressing a press conference at his official residence here. “The government wants a strong and responsible opposition party … but BNP is always holding programmes only aiming to get publicity in media,” he said, adding that their politics is actually rhetoric and people have no connection with their programmes.

Noting that BNP’s major failure is not to learn lessons from the past mistake, Quader said Awami League is more popular than BNP as it can boldly face the wrong to correct itself. “People could never think BNP as an alternative to Awami League in power politics,” said the ruling party leader.

Criticizing the BNP, he said BNP leaders always see anarchy in everywhere as they never could see any better thing of the country. Even they are so much ‘hateful and one-eyed’ as they could not notice any good works carried out by the government in the last more than a decade, said the minister.

Refuting the BNP leaders statement that “Suffocating situation prevails everywhere, so people now want change’, the ruling party leader said, “Now BNP itself falls in such a suffocating situation due to its negative politics”.

“Suffocating situation after all prevails in the politics of BNP as its failure in election and staging movement,” he added. “Imprudent politics, fanaticism and power-hungry leadership have led the

BNP,” said Quader.

He said the country is now moving ahead, positive changes have come in every sector and now the people want to change the evil politics unleashed by BNP. “If BNP could not change themselves they will face the consequence of the Muslim League,” said the ruling party leader.