BNP’s politics is based on complete lies: Dr Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr. Hasan Mahmud today said BNP’s politics is based on complete lies and falsehood.

He requested BNP to come out of this politics, saying that the politics of lies and falsehood cannot last long and this is the lesson of history.

The information minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting held in memory of the victims on August 15 carnage of 1975 and August 21 grenade attack of 2004 at Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club.

Chattogram North District unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) organized the discussion meeting.

Dr Hasan said that Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told a truth yesterday that there was no body of Ziaur Rahman in Chandrima Udyan.

Referring to BNP’s clash with police at Chandrima Udyan, the information minister questioned why the party engaged in clashes with the police when they know Ziaur Rahman’s body was not in the grave there.

Soon after the Prime Minister’s comments, BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave a statement to save his post in the party, Hasan said.

“I am the man of Rangunia upazila of the district. Ziaur Rahman was first buried in Pomra Union under the upazila. No one saw Ziaur Rahman to be buried there, they saw a box. The eyewitness of that day is Qutb Uddin, the current UP chairman of that union. He also told me that we did not see Zia. Even in the so-called first grave, no one actually saw Ziaur Rahman’s body,” he added.

Not even Khaleda Zia, Tareq Zia and Justice Sattar could say that they ever saw Zia’s body (in the box that was taken from Chattogram) as a bullet-hit body can easily be recognized. Actually, none saw Zia’s body in the box, he said.

BCL north district unit President Tanvir Hossain Chowdhury Tapur presided over the function while north district AL President and Zilla Parishad Chairman MA Salam, its General Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Ataur Rahman, AL leaders Swajan Kumar Talukder, Debashish Palit, Jasim Uddin Shah, Shahjahan Sikder, Nazrul Islam Talukder and Idris Azgar, among others, addressed the function.

Dr. Hasan Mahmud said BNP leaders have been constantly denying Bangabandhu’s role. They (BNP) try to make Zia, a villain, into a hero, he added.

Dr Hasan said that there were many attempts to belittle Bangabandhu after his assassination on 15 August in 1975.

They (conspirators) even wanted to erase the name of Bangabandhu from history, but the name is now internationally recognized, he said.

“Now no one can erase the name anymore. They can’t remove the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.” he added.

Ziaur Rahman was closely associated with the Bangabandhu assassination, Dr Hasan said, adding that Ziaur Rahman was also involved in the killing of four national leaders inside the jail.

Mentioning that Bangabandhu had planned the independence of Bangladesh long ago, he said that Bangabandhu made a statement on the eve of Pakistan’s first Independence Day on 14 August 1947, which was printed in the then Ittehad newspaper and also in the form of a leaflet.

“In that statement, Bangabandhu said, the last one year has proved that the central government of Pakistan has not been able to do anything for the real liberation of the people,” he added.

Dr Hasan said, Bangabandhu wrote a letter to comrade Monisingh in 1951 from jail.

“I am planning for the independence of East Bengal, whether you will stay with me or not. He also held a meeting in jail. This is the statement of Comrade Monisingh which was published in various newspapers including the daily Ittefaq at that time,” Hasam mentioned.

He said history says that many Bengali leaders had tried for the independence of Bengalis.

“Titumir built a bamboo fort and declared rebellion against the British and fought for independence for the Bengalis in 1830. One hundred years later, in 1930, Masterda Suryasen declared rebellion against the British in Chattogram, looted the arsenal here and kept Chattogram independent for 11 days,” he said.

In 1944, Netaji Subhas Bose addressed the Indian Liberation Army in Myanmar and said, “Give me blood, I will give you freedom.” Bengalis did not give blood and independence did not come, he said.

Bangabandhu gradually awakened the sleeping Bengali nation to the motto of independence. Three million people have spontaneously given their blood at the call of Bangabandhu and earned independence, he added.

The information minister said that Bangabandhu had declared independence on March 7 in such a way that the Pakistanis could not accuse him of being a rebel, he said.

“At that time, Pakistan’s intelligence agency reported from Dhaka to the Rawalpindi headquarters that the clever Sheikh Mujib had virtually declared the independence of East Pakistan. But we had nothing to do but to stare,” he said.

Dr Hasan directed the BCL leaders and activists to give more attention to their respective education as well as politics.

He said, “Our leader Sheikh Hasina gives importance to education. Politics is a vow and to change the country and society, it must be kept in mind. Always be ready to make any sacrifice,” he added.