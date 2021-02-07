BNP’s programme means terrorist acts, sabotage: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is again carrying out its evil attempts to launch violence in the name of political programme after failing to gain people’s support.

“BNP’s programme means launching sabotage and terrorist acts. If BNP carries out violence in their programmes, their evil acts will be dealt with in an iron hand,” he told a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.

To BNP, Quader said, fair elections means giving guarantee of the party’s win. When BNP was in power, they ruined democracy again and again, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP formed Oikya Front before the previous parliamentary elections and that front was for sharing power among the parties of the alliance.

He said the front leaders have lack of trust and confidence in one another and the ‘success’ of the front was to suspend one another from the alliance.

“BNP is again taking initiative to form Jatiya Oikya Front now. Actually, the purpose of forming such an alliance is sharing power among the parties under the cover of national unity,” he said.

Mentioning different achievements of the AL government, the minister said Bangladesh is marching towards prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and political stability is prevailing in the country while the country’s economy started rebounding overcoming the adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government is continuing its multifaceted initiatives for the repatriation of the Rohingya people.

The government is keeping an eye on the incidents after the seizure of power by military in Myanmar, he added.

Quader hoped the international community will further strengthen its efforts for repatriation of the Myanmar nationals to their homeland from Bangladesh considering the depth of the issue.

He said a vested quarter is still creating confusion over the vaccine of coronavirus.

He urged the people not to pay heed to rumors and propaganda over the vaccine. The AL general secretary called upon the leaders and workers of the party and its associate and like-minded bodies to hold discussions, rallies, representatives’ meetings and mass-contact campaigns marking the golden jubilee of independence and Mujib Barsho from February 15.