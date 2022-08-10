BNP’s threat to resist polls will not bring any result: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said it is a matter of any political party’s own decision whether it will join polls but the threat to halt elections will not bring any result.

“The next national elections will be held in time as per the Constitution no matter how many obstacles there are. Joining the polls is a matter of any party’s own decision but elections will not wait for anyone,” he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders are stating that the government is afraid of movement.

Their statements may be right for the comedy club but have no similarity with the reality of the country, he said, adding “Where is their movement in the country? …. people are not seeing any movement”.

The AL general secretary said once the BNP threats that it will take stance on the streets and again it says the government will be ousted through movement.

“Sometimes, we hear they (BNP leaders) will not join the elections. In fact, we know the BNP’s capacity. People now laugh at hearing the threats of the BNP leaders making every day,” he said.

Due to the negative impact of the global crisis, volatility in energy supply and abnormal price hike of fuel are being noticed in the international market, Quader said this crisis is not for any particular country but a crisis for the whole world.

“Without realising this reality, the BNP and allies are only blaming the Bangladesh government,” he added.

About the BNP’s graft allegation against the government, the road transport and bridges minister asked the BNP leaders to give specific information about those involved in corruption and not to throw stones in the dark.

He said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government did not move from its ‘zero tolerance’ policy against corruption.

Observing that transport fares have been adjusted in the context of fuel price hike but some transports are realising extra fares from passengers, he hoped that the transport owners and workers are respectful of the government’s decision and would implement the decision taken in a meeting with them.

Quader said those who are trying to realise additional fares are under surveillance. “So, we are seeking their cooperation again otherwise we will be compelled to take legal action against them,” he said.

Terming those who commit rape and robbery in public transport in a planned way as public enemies, the minister said they are doing an unforgivable offense and they must be handled with an iron hand.