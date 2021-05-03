Home / Uncategorized / Details
Boat accident kills 26 in Madaripur
3 May 2021, 11:51:50
At least 26 people were killed in a collision between two boats in the Padma river near Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district this morning.
Fire Service and Civil Defence sources said the accident occurred when a sand-laden vessel hit another passenger-laden boat in the river, leaving 25 passengers dead.
They have rescued five people alive and recovered the bodies, the sources said, adding:”Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.”
