Boat accident kills 26 in Madaripur

At least 26 people were killed in a collision between two boats in the Padma river near Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district this morning.

Fire Service and Civil Defence sources said the accident occurred when a sand-laden vessel hit another passenger-laden boat in the river, leaving 25 passengers dead.

They have rescued five people alive and recovered the bodies, the sources said, adding:”Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.”