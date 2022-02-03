Body formed to upgrade Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898

The government has formed a committee to upgrade and modernise the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and formulate it

in Bangla. Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq formed the committee today for necessary amendment, incorporation, review and reform of the Code of Criminal Procedure aiming to make it time-befitting and modernised one, and formulate it in Bangla, an official release said.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division issued an official order to this end today. On August 19 last, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a cabinet meeting gave instruction to Anisul Huq for making the Code of Criminal Procedure modernised and time-befitting one through necessary amendment, inclusion and review, and formulate it in Bangla.

On this context, the law minister formed the nine-member body, incorporating Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division secretary Md Moinul Kabir as its chairperson and Law and Justice Division secretary Md Golam Sarwar as co-chairperson.

The other committee members are: additional secretary Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, joint secretaries Bikas Kumar Saha and Kazi Arifuzzaman, deputy

secretary Sheikh Golam Mahbub, joint secretary (acting) Mohammad Asaduzzaman Noor, deputy secretary Kalimullah and joint secretary (acting) Md Moniruzzaman.