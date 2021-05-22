Brigadier General Nazmul appointed as Chief of Staff at Military Affairs Office at UN HQ

Brigadier General Mohammad Nazmul Haque has been appointed as the Chief of Staff at the Office of Military Affairs, Department of Peace Operations (DPO), New York at the United Nations Headquarters.

During his visit to the US in February this year, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed met with various other dignitaries including UN Under Secretary General, said a press release. During the meeting, he requested for sending more contingents from Bangladesh to the UN mission and appointing more officers from the Bangladesh Army to various higher and important posts at the UN headquarters.

The senior leadership of the United Nations expressed a positive commitment in this regard and as a result, an officer of the rank of Brigadier General of the Bangladesh Army has been appointed to this important post at the UN Headquarters.

This appointment in one of the key roles at the UN Headquarters is undoubtedly a matter of great honor for Bangladesh.

It is to be noted that a significant number of countries sending peacekeepers to the United Nations are selected through a fierce competition among the nominated candidates. Brigadier General Nazmul is the first Bangladeshi military officer to be appointed to such a high and important post at the UN headquarters, the press release added.