Brunie Sultan leaves Dhaka

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah left here this morning wrapping up his maiden three-day official visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw the Sultan off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The special VVIP flight of Royal Brunei Airlines on boarding the Sultan and his entourage members departed from the airport at 9:25 am.