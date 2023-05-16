Budget session of Jatiya Sangsad begins from May 31
The budget session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad will begin from May 31, said a parliament secretariat release here today. The session will begin at 5pm with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin
Chaudhury in the chair.
President M Shahbuddin convened the 23rd session of the parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution, it said.
On June 1, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the national budget of 2023-24 financial year during this session. The parliament will pass the proposed budget on June 25.
