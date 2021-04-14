Build fort of awareness against COVID-19 at household level: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged all to build a fort of awareness against coronavirus at household level.

“The deadly coronavirus must be prevented and defeated with united efforts. The fort of awareness should be built against this invisible enemy at every house,” he said.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said this while speaking at a regular press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

On behalf of the Awami League, he greeted the country men on the occasion of Bangla New Year and the holy month of Ramadan.

The AL general secretary said Pohela Boishakh, the largest festival of Bangalees, has arrived again in an adverse environment and a cruel time in coronavirus-hit Bangladesh.

He said the beauty and taste of Pohela Boishakh were lost and the well-known melody of flute was lost too.

Noting that the enthusiasm of Pohela Boishakh has been lost due to panic induced by coronavirus, Quader said despite that, Bangalees continue their struggle to survive with new hopes.

He hoped that Bangalees would win against the coronavirus and communal forces under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.