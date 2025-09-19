CA congratulates Bangladesh team on re-election to UPU Council

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today congratulated the Bangladesh delegation on the country’s re-election to the Council of Administration of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The election was held in Dubai on Thursday (September 18), where Bangladesh secured 97 out of 157 votes, ranking 9th among the 10 elected members.

This marks Bangladesh’s second consecutive four-year term on the Council of Administration , said a press release issued by Chief Adviser’s Press Wing here today.

During its previous tenure, Bangladesh’s role was limited—attending only one physical meeting in November 2021 and following the rest of the proceedings virtually, without significant scope for contribution.

Concerns had therefore been raised that this lack of engagement could hinder the re-election bid.

However, through a concerted diplomatic effort, Bangladesh overcame the challenge.

Ambassador Tareq Ahmed, Bangladesh’s envoy to the UAE, hailed the outcome as a “diplomatic success.”