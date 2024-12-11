CA for flourishing technology to expedite communication in CHT

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today stressed the need for flourishing technology to accelerate communication in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) saying the country’s hilly region should be taken forward in education, technology and economic aspect.

“The hilly areas are remote, which makes communication difficult. That is why flourishing technology there is an urgent. This distance can be overcome through technology,” he said.

The chief adviser was addressing virtually a training programme titled ‘Hill District Council Management’ arranged for the hill district council chairmen and members at Chittagong Hill Tracks Complex in the capital.

“The naturally beautiful and resource-rich hill districts could have been the most developed region in Bangladesh but it is lagging behind. This should not be (accepted),” he said.

Prof Yunus said crops, fruits and traditional products of the CHT could drive the economy forward.

Recalling his meeting with women’s football team’s players who have come from the hilly districts, Prof Yunus said the girls of Bangladesh have defeated teams of other countries and become champions in football.

“How splendidly your local girls played! How can you say they are behind? I have spoken to those who have come from your area. What a challenging situation! How hard it is for them to move through the hills to reach home!” he said.

Mentioning that when their parents come to Dhaka, they face difficulties, the chief adviser said despite these hurdles, they have won the world.

Expressing his hope that the youths of the hilly region will be built as global citizens, he said, “Your girls have won the world in football.

The youth must become not only citizens of Bangladesh but global citizens.”

Despite being people from remote area, the youths should not be left behind, he said.

“There will be limitations, but you need to expand the boundaries of your mind. You must reach out to people around the world with your achievements,” he added.

Noting that in January, he encouraged the youth of the hilly regions to participate in the Youth Festival, Prof Yunus asked the hilly people to encourage their children and youths to join this festival.

They should participate in local games, writing competitions, singing, and dancing-whatever they can and wish to do, he said.

This is a festival for everyone and it should be diverse one, he added.

The chief adviser also spoke about the need for reform in the education system of the hilly region and the importance of proper training.

He said the country’s educational system is in a severe crisis while it is even more challenging in the hilly region.

The teachers face hardships and students suffer, Prof Yunus said, adding the irregularities exist throughout Bangladesh, but it is even severe in the hilly region.

He said the government will try to determine what can be done from a governmental perspective.

“The youth of the hilly region should not be left behind in education just because they are in remote areas. They must advance in their studies,” the chief adviser said.