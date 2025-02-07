CA press wing debunks India.com report on media censorship

The recent report of India.com on the Bangladesh’s media censorship was fake one, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing has said.

“Some Indian media are continuing their campaign of disinformation, again making outrageous claims about the interim government that have no relationship whatsoever with reality,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook account – CA Press Wing Facts – on Thursday.

The claim this time is that Mohammad Yunus, a globally admired crusader for the poor, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and, as the Chief Adviser, the leader of Bangladesh’s Interim Government, has embarked on a draconian spree of censorship.

“As usual with the malign fictions that have often emanated from Indian media since Bangladeshis overthrew Delhi’s autocratic proxy, Sheikh Hasina, the reports cite no sources and include no details,” the statement read.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information has confirmed to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus that it has not begun any process of censoring current media nor does it have any intention to.

The ministry has also informed Prof Yunus that it has removed some controversial content from its archive dating from the period of the Hasina regime and that it will continue to fulfil its appropriate and legal duty to remove media contents that may incite violence, according to the statement.