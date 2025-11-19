CA seeks support from armed forces to hold peaceful, festive polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today sought support from the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies to hold the upcoming national elections in a peaceful and festive manner in the first half of February next.

“So now is the time for the election. We are looking forward to it and we announce the date for the polls in the first half of February. Again we need the support from our armed forces, from our police, law enforcing agencies, all types,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said “Because it’s a big undertaking coming from an uprising, moving to an election, which is going to be peaceful, a kind of celebration, need for happiness and being together, still expressing their own desires and aspirations.”

Professor Yunus was addressing the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course-2025 certificate distribution ceremony at a function at the DSCSC Complex in Mirpur Cantonment here.

At the outset of his speech, the Chief Adviser congratulated all the graduating officers and advised them to utilize the knowledge, wisdom and determination gained from the course for the progress of the nation.

“It is an immense pleasure (for me) to be present at the graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course-2025. The heartiest congratulations to all the graduating officers,” he said.

Hailing the DSCSC as a military institution, Prof Yunus said, “I feel particularly proud coming here to this institute. I am proud of this institution. This institution is one of the best in the country, but also internationally.”

Addressing the graduates, he said, “While you are in Bangladesh, I’m sure you have familiarised yourself with the country. While you’re going through your preparations, your studies for the coursework that you are doing, which is a routine thing, anywhere you go, will go through that”.

“But you are lucky to be here in Bangladesh. At a time when Bangladesh is going through a tremendous transition and transformation which we repeatedly mentioned that we are moving to a new Bangladesh,” the Chief Adviser said.

Speaking about Bangladesh’s student-people’s bloody uprising last year, which ended the past regime, he said new hopes and aspirations have been created among the country’s people.

“These are not just Bangladeshi aspirations. This is a global aspiration,” Prof Yunus added.

He said that both foreign and Bangladeshi participants in the course might have absorbed the historical moment they had witnessed during their training, saying such an experience is rare even in Bangladesh.

About the role of armed forces during the 2024 uprising, the Chief Adviser said the armed forces played the role they were supposed to play by standing firmly with the people.

“Bangladesh is a lucky country. All the armed forces . . . under the leadership of their leaders stay committed to the people,” he added.

Noting that this unity ensured a swift conclusion of the crisis and helped stabilize the nation, Prof Yunus said, “And that’s why we could move forward with the implementation of all the aspirations and hopes of the nation. Because the armed forces stood behind them (the people)”.

About the interim government’s commitment to state reforming, he said, returning to the past would have rendered all sacrifices meaningless.

“Unless we build the country of a dream. That was the process of reform. So, we undertook the big project of reform. Know what to do. Reform is one thing but to know what exactly it has to be done so that you don’t make mistakes again,” Prof Yunus said.

About the trial of the July Uprising, he said, “Then the question of trial. Those who have done this terrible thing to us must be brought to justice.”

Addressing the global participants in the DSCSC course, the Chief Adviser said, “Your participation is a glowing reflection of our strong global defense relations. I hope that your association with the staff college and with Bangladesh will continue in the years to come.”

According to ISPR, a total of 311 trainees successfully completed the course this year. Among them were 170 officers from the Bangladesh Army, 45 from the Bangladesh Navy, 36 from the Bangladesh Air Force, and three from the Bangladesh Police.

In addition, 58 officers from China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Liberia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey, and Uganda also took part in the DSCSC graduation course.

Notably, 14 female officers, including one from the Bangladesh Police, completed the course this year, reflecting DSCSC’s commitment to women’s inclusion and empowerment.

The DSCSC is an internationally acclaimed institution dedicated to preparing mid-level officers for higher responsibilities and leadership roles.

Since its establishment, 6,814 officers have been trained at DSCSC, including 5,329 officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces, 20 officers from Bangladesh Police, and 1,465 officers from 45 friendly foreign countries.