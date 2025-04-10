বাংলা
CA thanks US President for tariff pause

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has thanked US President Donald Trump for granting a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs announced earlier this week.

In a post on X last night, Prof Yunus said: “Thank you, Mr President (@POTUS) for responding positively to our request for 90-day pause on tariffs. We will continue to work with your administration in support of your trade agenda.”

On April 7, Prof Yunus sent a letter to Donald Trump requesting him to postpone the application of a 37 percent tariff on Bangladeshi products in the US market.

