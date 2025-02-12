বাংলা
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » CA visits Aynaghor in Dhaka
National

CA visits Aynaghor in Dhaka

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 0 minutes read

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today visited three spots of Aynaghor, the notorious secret prison during the era of fallen Sheikh Hasina’s government, in Dhaka.

Prof Yunus visited three spots in Dhaka that were previously used as torture cells and secret prisons, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad said.

Members of advisory council, members of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, victims, local and international media personnel accompanied him during the visit to the spots located in Dhaka’s Agargaon, Kachukhet and Uttara areas.

You may also like

PRC suggests fair trail of policemen accused of killings during uprising

Govt orders probe into mob attack on bookstall, CA condemns

CA press wing debunks India.com report on media censorship

Chief Adviser to visit Aynaghor soon

India be responsible for Hasina’s any political move there: Nahid

Killings of 23 minority people found no link with communal violence: CA press wing

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

CA press wing debunks India.com report on media censorship
ACC to probe wastage of money behind Hasina’s foreign trips, doctorate degrees
Chief Adviser to visit Aynaghor soon
US appears to backtrack as Trump Gaza plan sparks global outcry

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More