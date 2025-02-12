CA visits Aynaghor in Dhaka

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today visited three spots of Aynaghor, the notorious secret prison during the era of fallen Sheikh Hasina’s government, in Dhaka.

Prof Yunus visited three spots in Dhaka that were previously used as torture cells and secret prisons, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad said.

Members of advisory council, members of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, victims, local and international media personnel accompanied him during the visit to the spots located in Dhaka’s Agargaon, Kachukhet and Uttara areas.