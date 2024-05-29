বাংলা
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
National

Cabin crew held with 2kg gold at Dhaka airport

by Mir Shakil
A cabin crew of Saudi Airlines was detained along with around two kilograms of gold at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka last night.

The detainee was identified as Rokeya Khatun, 40, a crew of SV-404 that landed at the airport from Riyadh around 10:00pm.

A joint team of Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Customs and National Security Intelligence detained her when she was crossing the airport’s green channel, said Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of APBn.

The officials recovered 11 gold bars and some ornaments, searching her body, he said, adding that the market price of the seized gold is Tk 2 crore.

Filing of a case in this connection is underway, he added.

