Cabinet approves President’s draft JS speech

The cabinet today approved the draft of the President’s speech to be delivered at the first session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in 2020. The approval was given at the regular cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the Secretariat here. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the

media.

The meeting discussed the President’s draft speech which covered the outline of socio-political and economic development, administrative policies and strategies and development philosophy and directives.

Referring to the article 73 (2) of the Constitution, the cabinet secretary said that the president at the commencement of the first session after a general election of members of Parliament and at the commencement of the first session of each year the President shall address Parliament.

The country’s overall and macro-economic condition, success of the measures taken for the socio-economic development, work plan taken in various sectors to implement the Vision 2021 and implementation of different programmes taken for development of information and communication technology will be focused in the President’s speech, he said.

The country’s top bureaucrat also said that the President’s speech will also highlight employment generation at home and abroad, expansion of the social safety net programmes and progress of the process of holding trial of the war criminals, success achieved in maintaining foreign relations and the administrative policy-strategy, development-philosophy, and guideline of advancement (of the country).

The cabinet was also apprised of the Prime Minister joining as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of Bangladesh-India day-night test match in Kolkata on November 22 at the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India and West Bengal Cricket Association.