Cabinet orders law enforcers to strictly apply social distancing

cabinet today asked the law enforcement

agencies and the local administration to be more alert and strict to apply the

social distancing and self-quarantine guidelines alongside carrying out

massive awareness-raising campaign to slow the spread of the novel

coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The decision was taken at a weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her official Ganabhaban residence here this

morning.

“From today, the law enforcement agencies and local administration have

been asked to be more alert and strict in implementing the guidelines of

social distancing and self-quarantine as the coronavirus situation aggravated

today in comparison to yesterday,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam

told a media briefing at the Secretariat following the meeting this

afternoon.