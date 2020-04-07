Cabinet orders law enforcers to strictly apply social distancing
cabinet today asked the law enforcement
agencies and the local administration to be more alert and strict to apply the
social distancing and self-quarantine guidelines alongside carrying out
massive awareness-raising campaign to slow the spread of the novel
coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.
The decision was taken at a weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her official Ganabhaban residence here this
morning.
“From today, the law enforcement agencies and local administration have
been asked to be more alert and strict in implementing the guidelines of
social distancing and self-quarantine as the coronavirus situation aggravated
today in comparison to yesterday,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam
told a media briefing at the Secretariat following the meeting this
afternoon.
