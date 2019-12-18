Celebration of Victory Day of Bangladesh in Singapore

The Bangladesh High Commission, Singapore celebrated the 48th Anniversary of Victory Day of Bangladesh in a befitting manner and with due fervor. Members of expatriate Bangladeshi community in Singapore and officials of the High Commission participated in a day-long program. High Commissioner Mr. Md. Mustafizur Rahman hoisted the national flag in the morning. Following the flag hoisting, messages from the Hon’ble President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out. Prior to that, a one-minute silence was observed in the memory of the martyrs who laid their lives for the independence of the country. Special prayers/munajat were offered seeking salvation of the martyrs of the liberation war and for the peace and prosperity of the country.

A discussion meeting was held in the afternoon at the High Commission auditorium. In the discussion, the speakers highlighted the significance of Victory Day. The High Commissioner in his remarks, paid homage to the valiant freedom fighters and millions of martyrs, who made supreme sacrificesin the Liberation War. He highlighted the great contribution of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in securing the independence of Bangladesh. His historic speech of 7th March 1971 inspired the Bangladeshis to fight against the Pakistani juntas and their local collaborators to clinch the victory on 16 December 1971 through bloodsheds and sacrifice of million lives during the nine months-long war of liberation.

The High Commissioner urged all expatriate Bangladeshis, inspired by patriotism and the true spirit of the independence of Bangladesh, to contribute to the development of the country. The discussion was followed by a cultural show featuring patriotic Bangla songs and dancewere performed by members of expatriate Bangladeshis in Singapore. At the end, guests were entertained with traditional Bangladeshi cuisines.