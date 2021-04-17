Checking Covid-19, resisting radicals are major challenges before govt: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said facing the second wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and resisting communal evil forces are now two major challenges before the government.

“Now there are two major challenges before us. We have to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic along with resisting the communal forces,” he said.

Quader was talking to reporters after paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 here on the occasion of the historic Mujibnagar Day.

Mentioning that the second wave of the deadly coronavirus has hit Bangladesh, he underscored the need for making united efforts to face the challenge.

“Secondly, we have to resist and defeat the communal forces who are enemies of the spirit of the Mujibnagar government as well as the country’s independence,” he said.

Quader said: “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will contain the spread of coronavirus as well as resist the communal forces”.

He said the government has no lack of sincerity in facing the coronavirus pandemic as the government is making all-out strides to contain the spread of the virus.

The entire world is in trouble to face the pandemic and it is not new in Bangladesh, he said, adding that Bangladesh stays comparatively better than many countries.

He said India is now reporting over 2 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases daily.

So, containing the spread of the coronavirus is very tough and a matter of major challenge, he said.

“We have a bold leader like Sheikh Hasina with us. She showed her prudence in facing the first wave of coronavirus. She made coordinated efforts to secure both live and livelihood. We and the people have trust in our leader,” he said.