বাংলা
Friday, February 7, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Chief Adviser to visit Aynaghor soon
National

Chief Adviser to visit Aynaghor soon

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 4 views 1 minutes read

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will soon visit Aynaghor, secret cells where the victims of enforced disappearance were detained.

Local and foreign media will accompany the chief adviser during his visit to Aynaghor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Advisers today, said a press release issued by Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The meeting discussed the steps taken to ensure smooth supply, large-scale import and transportation of goods through TCB aiming to keep the prices of essential commodities stable during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting also discussed maintaining normal power supply during the Ramadan.

You may also like

CA press wing debunks India.com report on media censorship

India be responsible for Hasina’s any political move there: Nahid

Killings of 23 minority people found no link with communal violence: CA press wing

First phase of Bishwa Ijtema concludes with Akheri Munajat

Spirit of Amar Ekushey helps wage July uprising: CA

Youth can change world, CA tells Social Business Youth Summit

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

India be responsible for Hasina’s any political move there: Nahid
Israeli military says troops shoot dead gunman in West Bank
Killings of 23 minority people found no link with communal violence: CA press wing
First phase of Bishwa Ijtema concludes with Akheri Munajat

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More