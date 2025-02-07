Chief Adviser to visit Aynaghor soon

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will soon visit Aynaghor, secret cells where the victims of enforced disappearance were detained.

Local and foreign media will accompany the chief adviser during his visit to Aynaghor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Advisers today, said a press release issued by Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The meeting discussed the steps taken to ensure smooth supply, large-scale import and transportation of goods through TCB aiming to keep the prices of essential commodities stable during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting also discussed maintaining normal power supply during the Ramadan.