China keen to work with Bangladesh in tackling COVID-19

China is keen to extend its cooperation to Bangladesh in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe said this as he paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

The Chinese defense minister said his country would continue its strategic cooperation in the development of Bangladesh’s armed forces as the military cooperation between two countries are gradually increasing.

Referring to the ongoing persecuted Rohingya repatriation’s problem, the minister said, “China is also working to resolve the Rohingya problem.” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

Welcoming the Chinese defense minister here, the President said China is one of the most important development partners of Bangladesh. China’s relations with Bangladesh are gradually expanding in various fields including trade and investment, he mentioned.

The head of the state said Chinese investment in various sectors, including infrastructure and communication is playing very significant role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Recalling about the video message sent by Chinese President on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh Independence’s Golden Jubilee occasions, President Hamid thanked him on behalf of himself and the people of Bangladesh.

Emphasizing on strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the President told the visiting minister that Bangladesh is keen to work together with China in this regard.

“Bangladesh is also eager to take joint initiative in research and production of corona vaccine,” he added.

Abdul Hamid reiterated his call to China for playing a role in repatriating the forcibly displaced Rohingyas as China maintains a very good relations with Myanmar. He hoped that China would take effective steps in this regard.

On the defense ties between Bangladesh and China, the President hoped that these relations would be further strengthened in the days to come.

Bangladesh President also congratulated the Chinese President and people of China on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Armed Forces Division’s PSO Lieutenant General Waqar Uz Zaman, President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.