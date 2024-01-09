China ready to work with new govt: spokesperson

As an amicable and close neighbor of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election, said Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson today.

“Based on the principles of mutual respect, equal footing, mutual benefit and non-interference in other country’s internal affairs, China is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to carry forward the long-established friendship,” spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

He said Beijing is ready to further promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and pursue greater progress for China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

Ning said China congratulates Bangladesh for the successful holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election as planned, and felicitates the Awami League for winning the election.

On January 8, Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen, Ambassador called prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban and congratulated her for the successful holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election and the winning of the Awami League.

Yao conveyed to Bangladesh premier the warm congratulations and best wishes from Chinese leaders.