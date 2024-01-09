বাংলা
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News China ready to work with new govt: spokesperson
World News

China ready to work with new govt: spokesperson

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 4 views 1 minutes read

As an amicable and close neighbor of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election, said Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson today.

“Based on the principles of mutual respect, equal footing, mutual benefit and non-interference in other country’s internal affairs, China is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to carry forward the long-established friendship,” spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

He said Beijing is ready to further promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and pursue greater progress for China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

Ning said China congratulates Bangladesh for the successful holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election as planned, and felicitates the Awami League for winning the election.

On January 8, Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen, Ambassador called prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban and congratulated her for the successful holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election and the winning of the Awami League.

Yao conveyed to Bangladesh premier the warm congratulations and best wishes from Chinese leaders.

You may also like

Japan quake death toll rises to 92, missing 242

Israeli defence minister unveils plan for post-war Gaza

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in neck

Five killed in attacks on Donetsk, Odesa: local authorities

‘Exhausted’ Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

China ready to work with new govt: spokesperson
Newly-elected lawmakers to take oath tomorrow
AL gets 167 seats, independent candidates 49 out of 227 seats
Envoys greet PM on her party’s absolute polls wining, promise continued support

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More