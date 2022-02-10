Closure of primary schools, kindergartens extended till August 31
The ongoing hiatus of all public and private primary schools and kindergartens has been extended till August 31 in an attempt to protect the students from novel corona virus infections. But, online education programme will continue during this time, said a primary and mass education ministry release today.
“Students must have to stay inside their residence for protecting themselves and others from the infection of COVID-19 virus,” it added.
Students must have to comply with all the instructions and rules issued by Prime Minister’s office, cabinet division, public administration ministry and the health service division in various times during this period.
Guardians have been asked to ensure the stay of the students’ home and the local administration will closely monitor this, the release elaborated. The headmasters of the concerned educational institutions will also ensure student’s own study being stayed homes through their respective guardians, it continued.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: