Closure of primary schools, kindergartens extended till August 31

The ongoing hiatus of all public and private primary schools and kindergartens has been extended till August 31 in an attempt to protect the students from novel corona virus infections. But, online education programme will continue during this time, said a primary and mass education ministry release today.

“Students must have to stay inside their residence for protecting themselves and others from the infection of COVID-19 virus,” it added.

Students must have to comply with all the instructions and rules issued by Prime Minister’s office, cabinet division, public administration ministry and the health service division in various times during this period.

Guardians have been asked to ensure the stay of the students’ home and the local administration will closely monitor this, the release elaborated. The headmasters of the concerned educational institutions will also ensure student’s own study being stayed homes through their respective guardians, it continued.