Closure of schools, colleges extended till Sept 11
The ongoing closure of secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions has again been extended till September 11 next. The Ministry of Education issued a press release in this regard today.
On March 17, 2020 the government closed the educational institutions due to the pandemic and extended the closure in several phases.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: