Cold weather is prevailing across the country, particularly in northern region and it will continue for the next three to four days, an official of Met Office told BSS today. “Despite little rise of day temperature, many parts of the country is witnessing bone-chilling weather…. As night temperature is falling, cold weather may continue for the next three to four days,” Arif Hossain, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

After mid January, both day and night temperature may rise meaning people would get relief from the prevailing cold weather, he said, adding foggy weather is likely to continue till last week of this month. The Met Office predicted that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning, said a Met office bulletin issued this morning, a BMD weather bulletin said. Night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said. The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 28.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar, while today’s minimum temperature was 10.2 degree Celsius in Ishurdi.