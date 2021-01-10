Communal forces must be resisted to build ‘Sonar Bangla’: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the communal forces must be resisted to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“In the struggle for emancipation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have come a long way on the highway of development,” he said.

But, Quader said, the communal forces still stand against consolidation of the country’s victory and that is why those forces must be defeated to sustain “our victory”.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi Road No-32 in the capital, marking the Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

He said with the combined efforts of the people, the Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla will be built by resisting the communal forces.

“Today, 50 years after our victory, one thing comes to mind. Have we been able to consolidate victory?” the AL general secretary questioned.

He said Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, is the architect of the changed Bangladesh after the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu.

Quader said: “Our enemies are still active and they are still hatching plots against the country”.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, he said, the country’s victory will be consolidated to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ by defeating the communal and undemocratic forces.

“It is our expectation today. And, in the absence of Bangabandhu, this day is incomplete for us,” Quader added.