Concerted efforts effective to fight against Covid-19 infection

Concerted efforts of all the government and non-government organisations concerned are being adjudged as very much effective means of generating awareness among the public in general to stem the infection of Covid-19 in rural areas.

Side by side with government entities, many of the non-government organisations are working together for creating public awareness so that they can protect them from the virus infection through deriving total benefits of local health facilities.

“We’re working for adequate knowledge transfer among the village people for making them capable of stemming the virus infection,” said Tozammel Haque, manager of Public Health Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR) Project.

Permanent hand washing devices were installed in Union Sub Center, Community Clinic and Upazila Health Complex on behalf of the project. Health Service Providers (HSP) and volunteers were imparted need-based training since the pandemic began in the country.

Public awareness posters and leaflets were also distributed besides providing masks and hand sanitizers.

DASCOH Foundation and Swiss Red Cross are jointly implementing the PHIIR project in 110 community clinics, 42 Union Health and Family Welfare Centres and five Upazila Health Complexes in Rajshahi and Naogaon districts in order to improve health status at primary health care and mother, neonatal and child health.

Tozammel Haque said they have completed online registration of 1,445 village people for vaccination through setting up special booths at many health facilities. Most of them received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kaium Talukder said they received human resources and printers support for registration for vaccination and other preventive materials from the project.

Efforts were also given to increase compliance with Covid-19 protection measures at the health facilities by motivating clients to wear masks besides maintaining other health rules.

As a whole, compliance with Covid-19 protection measures is on the increasing trend as health facility clients wear facemasks at all times, wash their hands while entering into the health facilities and maintain physical distance during receiving health advice from service providers.

Dr Kaium Talukder said emphasis has been given on ensuring their health right protection as their contribution to the region’s agricultural improvement is remarkable amid this pandemic situation.

“I have got the scope of receiving the first dose of vaccine with help of PHIIR project people,” said Monowara Begum, 54, a resident of Raiton Borsha village in Tanore upazila.

She said her level of confidence has been enhanced to a greater extent at present wishing to receive another dose in time. Muhammad Anikullah, another resident of the same village, expressed his happiness after getting the first dose vaccine.

Community Health Care Provider Lutfun Nahar told BSS that they are motivating the village people to abide by the health rules in association with the project people.

Dr Ashiqur Rahman, upazila health and family planning officer of Charghat, opined that health and hygienic etiquette is the crucial means of protecting the people from infection of the deadly virus.

Many of the village people are getting benefits in terms of availing health services as a result of the PHIIR project activities, he added. The community people are also learning about how to wash hands and follow other health related guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.