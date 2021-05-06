Coronavirus: 18,128 infected, 16,938 cured in Rangpur division

A total of 18,128 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19), and of them, 16,938 already cured in all eight districts of the division.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases reached 18,128 as 17 more patients were reported after testing 254 samples at the infection rate of 6.69 percent on Wednesday, the lowest daily infection rate in the last one month, in the division.

“Earlier, the daily infection rate came down to 8.96 percent on Sunday last, for the first time below the 10 percent mark since March 24 last, in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1,26,854 collected samples of all eight districts in the division were tested till Wednesday, and of them, 18,128 people were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.29 percent.

“The district-wise break-up of 18,128 patients now stands at 4,726 in Rangpur, 829 in Panchagarh, 1,533 in Nilphamari, 1,046 in Lalmonirhat, 1,165 in Kurigram, 1,649 in Thakurgaon, 5,462 in Dinajpur and 1,718 in Gaibandha,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose to 16,938 with the healing of 86 more infected people on Wednesday in the division.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 93.44 percent in the division where the recovery rate crossed the 97 percent mark around six weeks ago.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities remained steady at 355 with no deaths reported from anywhere in the division on Wednesday.

A total of 35 infected patients died from April 10 to May 5 last, the highest number in 25 days since the outbreak of the pandemic in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatalities now stands at 82 in Rangpur, 128 in Dinajpur, 38 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 18 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.96 percent in the division.

Among the total infected people, 74 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 23 critically sick patients at ICU beds, after recovery of 16,938 patients and 355 deaths while 791 remaining in home isolations across the division.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 2,85,456 got the second dose of the jab till Wednesday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu urged people to abide by the health directives for containing further spread of the deadly coronavirus.