Coronavirus death toll passes 900,000 worldwide: AFP tally

10 September 2020, 3:20:23

The global toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 deaths since it first appeared in China late last year, according to an AFP tally late Wednesday.

A total of 900,052 Covid-19 deaths have been registered worldwide, from 27,711,866 declared cases of the virus.

Latin American and the Caribbean are the worst-hit region, accounting for 300,340 deaths, followed by Europe with 219,616 fatalities, according to the AFP tally based on official statistics.

