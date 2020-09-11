Home / World News / Details
Coronavirus death toll passes 900,000 worldwide: AFP tally
10 September 2020, 3:20:23
The global toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 deaths since it first appeared in China late last year, according to an AFP tally late Wednesday.
A total of 900,052 Covid-19 deaths have been registered worldwide, from 27,711,866 declared cases of the virus.
Latin American and the Caribbean are the worst-hit region, accounting for 300,340 deaths, followed by Europe with 219,616 fatalities, according to the AFP tally based on official statistics.
