Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16 percent: Hasan

Information and Communication Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that the country’s poverty rate has come down to 16 percent from over 20 percent of the total population.

“Our per capita income has surpassed that of India. We are the 35th country in terms of GDP in the world and our economy has ranked 31st in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP),” he said.

Dr Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said this while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at Jahir Raihan Color Lab Auditorium of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the city, marking the National Film Day.

Bangladesh is now a bigger economic country than Malaysia in terms of GDP and in the next few years the country will be the 27th economy in the globe, he said.

Earlier, the information minister started the day’s programme by placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on BFDC premises. Subsequently, he joined the rally with film artistes and co-artistes and inaugurated the day’s events by releasing pigeons and balloons.

Film actresses Rojina and Anjana, Film Director Kazi Hayat and BFDC Managing Director Nujhat Yeasmin joined the rally, among others.

Noting that day by day the country’s economic condition is improving, Dr Hasan said, “Along with tangible or infrastructural development, the people need spiritual development too while films can play a role in developing this spiritualism”.

Stressing on making such films so that the people can watch those with their families, the information minister said, the films should play a role in the building the country, society and state, and open the third eye of the people apart from giving entertainment.

“Then those movies will be able to play a role in building the country, society and state, awakening the state and reaching the country to the position dreamt by Bangabandhu along with giving entertainment,” he added.

Referring to the history of the country’s film industry, Dr Hasan said, “On this day (April 3) in 1957, the then young leader Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placed a bill in the Provincial Council. He realized that a film is created with the combination of all branches of the culture”.

All disciplines of culture, including songs and dances, are incorporated in the film, he said, adding that since the Father of the Nation had realized all these things, he (Bangabandhu) placed the bill.

“Under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, our film industry has turned around again as she has taken many steps in this regard,” the information minister said, adding that a special fund of Taka 1,000 crore has been formed for the construction of cinema halls and renovation of old halls in soft terms.

Noting that many people have already applied, Dr Hasan said many people have already opened Cineplex and many closed cinema halls have also reopened.

“More cinema halls would have been opened if Coronavirus didn’t outbreak, shutting everything in the country for two years,” he added.

Both the amount of grants and number of film have increased, the information minister said, adding construction work of a new eye soothing complex is underway at the FDC, which will be featured with four shooting spots, and a filmmaker could make a movie and release from the complex.

All facilities for film production are being created in 100 acres of land acquired for film industry, he said.

Replying to a question from journalists about the decision of Election Commission (EC) about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polls, Dr Hasan said, “We have transformed the country into digital one. Many civic services and facilities are now being rendered digitally. But the Election Commission is independent”.

The EC has the authority to decide on the manner in which elections will be held, he said, adding, “I have just come to know by you that they have announced that elections will be held in all the 300 constituencies in the conventional process. Our party will inform about it after holding discussion”.

The EC is, however, independent and it can take any decision independently, the information minister added.

Noting that the EC has sought a budget of more than US$ one billion for the purchase and repair of EVMs, Dr Hasan said, “In today’s situation, many people have raised questions whether there is any justification for spending the US$ one billion”.

BFDC Managing Director Nujhat Yeasmin presided over the discussion while Additional Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Faruque Ahmed spoke as the special guest.

Bangladesh Film Directors Association President Kazi Hayat, Film Director Matin Rahman and Film Producer Khorshed Alam Khasru also spoke at the discussion.